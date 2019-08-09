Fort St John Dairy Queen raises over $14,500 for Miracle Treat Day

11.9 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 9, 2019
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Dairy Queen held its annual fundraising event, Miracle Treat Day on August 8.

According to Fort St. John Dairy Queen co-owner Linda Patterson, for Miracle Treat Day, they were able to serve 2,013 Blizzards.

From serving 2,013 Blizzards, Patterson says they were able to raise a total of $14,513.29 for Miracle Treat Day.

All proceeds from every Blizzard sold on Miracle Treat Day went towards supporting a local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, such as the B.C. Children’s Hospital.

Despite it being poor weather, due to the rain and cooler temperatures, Patterson says it was a great turnout and thanks the community for their impressive support.

“Fort St. John rocks because they helped us out a lot, so I’m really impressed. Every year they come out in droves and it’s great.”

