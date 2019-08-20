Fort St John Elks Speed Skating Club holds training camp this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the City of Fort St. John reinstalling the ice in the Oval at the Pomeroy Sport Centre for another season, The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club is holding their Summer Training Camp.

Started on Monday, the Elks are holding their Summer Training Camp as a way for skaters to get back into shape before the Skating Season begins.

Last season, the Elks had quite the success as they had skaters compete in the 2019 Canada Winter Games, the Grand Prix, and were host to the B.C. Long Track.

The Training Camp runs until Friday and will be wrapping up with a time trial and racing event.