13.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Oval at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. Source Facebook
Home Sports Fort St John Elks Speed Skating Club holds training camp this week
Sports

Fort St John Elks Speed Skating Club holds training camp this week

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the City of Fort St. John reinstalling the ice in the Oval at the Pomeroy Sport Centre for another season, The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club is holding their Summer Training Camp.

Started on Monday, the Elks are holding their Summer Training Camp as a way for skaters to get back into shape before the Skating Season begins.

Last season, the Elks had quite the success as they had skaters compete in the 2019 Canada Winter Games, the Grand Prix, and were host to the B.C. Long Track.

The Training Camp runs until Friday and will be wrapping up with a time trial and racing event.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleNatural Gas Transport Truck Exploded sending driver to hospital

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fort St John Huskies offering early bird pricing for 2019-2020 season passes

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are currently offering early bird season pass pricing for...
Read more
Sports

Local racers compete in ‘Best in the Desert 2019 General Tire Vegas to Reno’

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local racer Florian Schwarz was in Nevada to compete in the Ironman Amateur motorcycle...
Read more
Sports

1st Annual Peace Auto Fest this September in Taylor

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Fort St. John Car Culture and Peace Region Motorsport Association will be hosting the 1st...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St John sees increase in construction values for July

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for July 2019. For July,...

New Women’s Treatment Centre opening

North Peace Fall Fair’s ‘Pioneers of the Year’

Northern BC Murder Suspects recorded a video before their death

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.