Fort St. John Film Society needs help selecting fall tiff film lineup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Film Society has announced they are wanting help in selecting the fall film lineup from the Toronto Independent Film Festival (tiff) films for the next season.

The tiff fall film schedule has been released and the Society needs to choose films for fall time slots. The Society is asking for your top five film selections to be sent to them through facebook message or email; [email protected]

Film suggestions are to be submitted by Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 as the Society shares the sooner the selections are submitted the better the chance at getting the films wanted.

Films in the ‘coming soon’ category may not be able to be brought in.

To view the selection of Films, CLICK HERE