Sports

Fort St John Huskies offering early bird pricing for 2019-2020 season passes

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are currently offering early bird season pass pricing for the 2019-2020 hockey season.

Right now, you can get Child and Senior Passes for $75.00, Adult for $150.00, and Family package for $425.00.

The early bird season pass pricing is available until September 1, as afterwards, the passes will go to normal pricing.

To purchase season passes for the 2019-2020 season you can contact the Huskies through their Facebook page or by visiting the Pomeroy Sport Centre during Huskies Training Camp from August 30 to September 1.

For more information, you can visit the Fort St. John Huskies Facebook page.

Scott Brooks
