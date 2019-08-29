Fort St John Minor Hockey Association tryouts to start next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Starting next week, the Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association will be hosting tryouts for the 2019-2020 season.

The Bantam division tryouts will be starting on Tuesday, September 3, with the Peewee division tryouts commencing on Wednesday, September 4.

For the first day of the Bantam tryouts, the first group, for 13-year-olds, will have tryouts from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., followed by the second group, for 14-year-olds, from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

For the first day of the Peewee tryouts, group one will have tryouts from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., followed by the second group from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

All tryouts for both Bantam and Peewee will be taking place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, you can visit the Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association’s website.