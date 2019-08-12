Fort St. John Petroleum Association hosts 10th Annual Oilmen’s Family Camp Weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Petroleum Association held their 10th Annual Oilmen’s Family Camp over the weekend at Peace Island Park in Taylor.

This event was an opportunity for the entire family to enjoy a weekend of camping, boating, barbeques and even a duck race.

On Saturday, the Oilmen held an awards ceremony where they honoured two of their members for their ongoing involvement and support in the oil and gas industry.

The Oilman of the Year award went to Art Jarvis, with Dave Marshall receiving the Ivor Miller Award.

Oilmen’s President Dustin Stirling and Local MP Bob Zimmer were in attendance to congratulate and thank the oilmen for their continued support and involvement in the oil and gas industry.