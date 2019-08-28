15 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Video surveillance of suspects wanted in an assault that took place June 11, 2019. Source Fort St. John RCMP
Home News Fort St John RCMP investigate incident of assault with a weapon
News

Fort St John RCMP investigate incident of assault with a weapon

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in relation to a physical assault.

According to RCMP, during the early morning of June 11 at around 2:35 a.m., two unknown suspects entered the ATM lobby of a local financial institution and assaulted a man using a hockey stick.

Police say the individual was resting inside an ATM lobby when he was assaulted by one suspect, wearing a red jacket, who allegedly struck him in the head with a hockey stick while it appears the other suspect, wearing a dark hoodie, video recorded the attack on a cell phone.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Anyone with any information on this incident is being asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleMinistry of Labour to eliminate “self-help kit” for filing workplace concerns
Next articleCity of Dawson Creek making emergency repairs to raw water line

RECENT STORIES

News

City of Dawson Creek making emergency repairs to raw water line

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek is advising residents that an emergency repair is being made...
Read more
News

Ministry of Labour to eliminate “self-help kit” for filing workplace concerns

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Ministry of Labour has announced that it will be eliminating the Employment Standards Branch's...
Read more
News

BC Government says it will not slash stumpage fees to assist struggling forestry sector

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced that it will not be slashing stumpage fees to...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Darlene Jakubowski to perform this Fall in ‘Rock the Rink’

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Special Olympics Canada has announced that Special Olympics athletes will be included to perform in this Fall's 'Rock the...

BC Government says it will not slash stumpage fees to assist...

Heavy oil project sale founders after buyer fails to win Chinese...

Education Minister remains optimistic on mediated bargaining between Teachers and Province

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.