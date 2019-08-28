Fort St John RCMP investigate incident of assault with a weapon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in relation to a physical assault.

According to RCMP, during the early morning of June 11 at around 2:35 a.m., two unknown suspects entered the ATM lobby of a local financial institution and assaulted a man using a hockey stick.

Police say the individual was resting inside an ATM lobby when he was assaulted by one suspect, wearing a red jacket, who allegedly struck him in the head with a hockey stick while it appears the other suspect, wearing a dark hoodie, video recorded the attack on a cell phone.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Anyone with any information on this incident is being asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.