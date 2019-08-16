16.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, August 15, 2019
The Fort St. John RCMP Detachment
News

Fort St. John RCMP investigating possible domestic dispute

Avatar Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating a possible domestic dispute that happened on August 5, 2019.

The RCMP have just released information about an incident on August 5, 2019, at 12:45 p.m.  The RCMP received a call of a possible domestic dispute in progress near the intersection of Highway 97 and 86 street in Fort St. John.

The 911 report said that a man in a gold coloured SUV was parked on the side of the southbound lane of Highway 97 north.  The man exited the vehicle, went around to the passenger side, was yelling at and appeared to be striking a female passenger then trying to pull her out of the vehicle.  The man then got back into the SUV and drove southbound on Highway 97, in the direction of Taylor, B.C.

The man is described as:

  • caucasian,
  • tall and skinny,
  • scruffy blonde hair,
  • wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.

The passenger is described as:

  • female,
  • caucasian,
  • dark curly hair.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are requesting any witnesses or persons who may have dashcam video, please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

