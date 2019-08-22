Fort St John RCMP on the search for wanted person

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are currently searching for a wanted person following an incident of flight from police.
According to RCMP, on the afternoon of August 14 at around 3:00 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a dark coloured pickup, where the alleged driver, 30-year-old Gavin Davis who is well known to police, refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
As a result of this incident, RCMP have issued five arrest warrants for Davis varying from Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle to Driving without a valid driver’s licence.
Davis is described as:
- Indigenous man
- 5’8’’ tall, weighing 230 pounds
- black hair
- brown eyes
The RCMP say Davis is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.
If you see Davis, you are being asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.