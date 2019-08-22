Fort St John RCMP on the search for wanted person

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are currently searching for a wanted person following an incident of flight from police.

According to RCMP, on the afternoon of August 14 at around 3:00 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a dark coloured pickup, where the alleged driver, 30-year-old Gavin Davis who is well known to police, refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

As a result of this incident, RCMP have issued five arrest warrants for Davis varying from Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle to Driving without a valid driver’s licence.

Davis is described as:

Indigenous man

5’8’’ tall, weighing 230 pounds

black hair

brown eyes

The RCMP say Davis is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

If you see Davis, you are being asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.