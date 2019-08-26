Fort St John RCMP still on the lookout for wanted person

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As of Monday afternoon, the Fort St. John RCMP say they are still on the lookout for 30-year-old Gavin Davis.

On August 22, RCMP had put out an arrest warrant for Davis following an incident of flight from police.

Police now believe that Davis could be in the Dawson Creek area.

According to RCMP, on the afternoon of August 14 at around 3:00 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a dark coloured pickup, where the alleged driver, Davis who is well known to police, refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

As a result of this incident, RCMP have issued five arrest warrants for Davis varying from Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle to Driving without a valid driver’s licence.

Davis is described as:

Indigenous man

5’8’’ tall, weighing 230 pounds

black hair

brown eyes

The RCMP say Davis is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

If you see Davis, you are being asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.