16.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Gavin James Davis. Source RCMP
Home News Fort St John RCMP still on the lookout for wanted person
NewsRegional

Fort St John RCMP still on the lookout for wanted person

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As of Monday afternoon, the Fort St. John RCMP say they are still on the lookout for 30-year-old Gavin Davis.

On August 22, RCMP had put out an arrest warrant for Davis following an incident of flight from police.

Police now believe that Davis could be in the Dawson Creek area.

According to RCMP, on the afternoon of August 14 at around 3:00 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a dark coloured pickup, where the alleged driver, Davis who is well known to police, refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

As a result of this incident, RCMP have issued five arrest warrants for Davis varying from Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle to Driving without a valid driver’s licence.

Davis is described as:

  • Indigenous man
  • 5’8’’ tall, weighing 230 pounds
  • black hair
  • brown eyes

The RCMP say Davis is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

If you see Davis, you are being asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleRed Eye Slowpitch Tournament raises over $13,000 to support those touched by cancer

RECENT STORIES

News

PRRD holds special meeting on next steps for Caribou Recovery

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District Board held a special meeting on Friday, August 23, to...
Read more
News

Credit Union of BC Bursary Program available through North Peace Savings and Credit Union

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Savings and Credit Unions (NPSCU) is helping British Columbian students reach...
Read more
News

NEAT’s Learn to Can Series

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team has brought back their canning and preserving sessions they...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

NEAT’s Learn to Can Series

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team has brought back their canning and preserving sessions they share are designed for beginner...

FSJ Disc Sports Club members take part in Swancity Showdown

New Parkour Park Vandalized

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – #MackenzieMatters

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.