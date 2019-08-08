10.4 C
Laurie Cardinal was one of the many runners from Fort St. John that took part in the 2019 edition of the Canadian Death Race. Source Laurie Cardinal
Fort St John runners take on challenge of Canadian Death Race

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A number of runners from Fort St. John took part in the Canadian Death Race on August 3 and 4 in Grande Cache, Alberta.

One of the runners to represent Fort St. John was Laurie Cardinal.

Cardinal says this year’s race was a bit more challenging as she faced a “mixed bag” of weather such as dealing with hail and thunderstorms.

“It was a real mixed bag of weather this year. We had downpours of rain, we had hail, we had heat pockets, thunderstorms, hot weather… there was tons of puddles and mud. There were sections where people were falling down all over.”

Adding to the challenge of weather, Cardinal says they also had to deal with wildlife which included cougar sightings.

The Death Race takes place on the Canadian Rockies and is a 125 km course that begins and ends on a 4,200-foot plateau that includes over 17,000 feet of elevation change and various terrain challenges.

The race started at 8:00 a.m. and ended at 8:00 a.m. the next day, which meant that racers had to finish before the 24-hours were up.

Cardinal was able to finish with a time of 22 hours, 28 minutes; a significant improvement from last year’s time of 24 hours, two minutes.

When asked if she would do it again, Cardinal says she would participate again whether it be as a runner or as a volunteer.

Other runners from Fort St. John included Phillip Phelan, Jayme Morrison, Leon Breton, and Father and son duo Steve and Dan Toews.

Others to participate from Fort St. John included the team effort of Nicki Haugan, Bailey Haugan, Rachel Fell, Joanna Esau, and Jackie Miranda.

Full results of the race can be seen here.

