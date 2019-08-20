Fort St John sees increase in construction values for July

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for July 2019.

For July, the value of construction was $13,153,520.00 with 10 permits issued.

The largest project on the list is for a commercial building on Old Fort Road with a dollar value of $9.0 million.

In comparison to 2018, the overall construction value of the projects is up from $17.5 million to $41.9 million.

The number of permits issued so far in 2019 is slightly up at 59, compared to 54 a year ago.

You can view the full July 2019 building permit report on the City’s website.