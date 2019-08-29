10.8 C
Thursday, August 29, 2019
Fort St. John Tourism seeks separation to be own entity

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Recently the FSJ Tourism Board made a presentation to City Council regarding their role working with the City as well as their desire to change a bylaw to allow them to become a society.

In 2010, Tourism Fort St. John board was developed with a bylaw that has prevented and limits potential growth opportunities for the tourism organization to operate efficiently in Fort St John.

The Board made a request to Council to rescind the bylaw and allow the board to incorporate as registered Society in BC rather than a Board of Council as well as retaining ownership of the branding and name ‘Tourism Fort St. John’.

The Tourism Board also requested a financial commitment in the amount of $52,000.00 annually for a three year period (2020 – 2022). The annual funding would continue to provide Fort St. John with tourism services and capacity development through the creation of a business plan, a Tap Know & Go development study, professional development, stakeholder engagement, marketing, administration costs and would take over the NE BC
Tourism Marketing Cooperative, currently undertaken by the Visitor Centre.

Council approved the motion and a repeal bylaw will be drafted for Tourism Fort St.
John Bylaw No. 2049, 2010 and a fee for service agreement developed.

 

