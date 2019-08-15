17.7 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, August 15, 2019
News

Free counselling available for those affected by Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The First Nations Health Authority is now offering free counselling services in British Columbia for anyone who is affected by the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

According to the Health Authority, people of all genders affected by the issue are encouraged to connect to this counselling.

To receive counselling, individuals do not need to have status and can live on or off the reserve.

This counselling program is administered by FNHA through the Health Benefits team, and counselling is offered by providers who are registered with the Health Authority’s Mental Health Provider List.

FNHA says counselling is free to those who need it as all billing from the provider will be paid for by FNHA.

The Health Authority’s Mental Health Provider List can be found here.

More information on the counselling services can be found on the FNHA’s website.

