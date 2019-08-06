Free Swimming & Skating passes available to local not-for-profit groups

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Site C agreement with the City of Fort St. John, free passes for swimming and skating are being given out to not-for-profit groups in the community.

According to Recreation Manager, Kylah Bryde, there is a large amount of unused swimming and skating passes that are up for grabs that were not used by Site C Workers.

“This year there are unused 678 passes available for public swimming and 2,380 passes available for public skating, that were not utilized by the Site C workers.”

Bryde says these passes are available to local not-for-profit groups from now and valid until January 31.

The passes will be disbursed first come first-serve.

For more information, and for an application form, you can send an email to [email protected].