14 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News FSJ Chamber starts information sharing for those effected by forestry closures
News

FSJ Chamber starts information sharing for those effected by forestry closures

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. Chamber of Commerce has issued a special ‘Chamber Communicator’ to help assist members and businesses with information regarding the forestry sectors curtailments and closures.

Through sharing information regarding funding opportunities, hiring opportunities and training opportunities the Chamber wants to be there to help.
The Chamber shares, if you know someone who can benefit from the information to please share it.
Northern Development announced the Forestry Affected Business (FAB) Consulting Rebate will reimburse small and medium-sized businesses for contracted consulting services. A rebate of up to 75 percent, to a maximum of $15,000, can be recovered for the cost of hiring a consultant to assist with business efforts.
For more information; CLICK HERE
Supply Chain Connector is a search tool for industrial service and supply business in central and northern B.C. With easy access to a fully searchable database of businesses throughout the region.
For more information; CLICK HERE
WorkBC Fort St. John offers a wage subsidy program, self-employment services and employment skills workshops.
For more information; CLICK HERE 
If you have questions, please contact the Chamber office at 250-785-6037

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person
Next articleTse’K’wa added to National Historic Designations list

RECENT STORIES

News

Decrease in amputations from frostbite thanks to Fort St. John Doctor

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Residents of the region will soon receive a new way of treatment for frostbite...
Read more
News

Tse’K’wa added to National Historic Designations list

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Government of Canada has announced seven new national historic designations. The designations made by...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 25-year-old Kelly LaGlace. According to...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 25-year-old Kelly LaGlace. According to RCMP, LaGlace was last seen...

Fort St John RCMP on the search for wanted person

NEBC Yukon Trackers need 1,000 subscribers to continue live stream broadcasts

Registration open for North Peace Seniors Mouth-Eye-Foot Care Foundation Charity Golf...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.