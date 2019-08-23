FSJ Chamber starts information sharing for those effected by forestry closures

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. Chamber of Commerce has issued a special ‘Chamber Communicator’ to help assist members and businesses with information regarding the forestry sectors curtailments and closures.

Through sharing information regarding funding opportunities, hiring opportunities and training opportunities the Chamber wants to be there to help.

The Chamber shares, if you know someone who can benefit from the information to please share it.

Northern Development announced the announced the Forestry Affected Business (FAB) Consulting Rebate will reimburse small and medium-sized businesses for contracted consulting services. A rebate of up to 75 percent, to a maximum of $15,000, can be recovered for the cost of hiring a consultant to assist with business efforts.

Supply Chain Connector is a search tool for industrial service and supply business in central and northern B.C. With easy access to a fully searchable database of businesses throughout the region.

WorkBC Fort St. John offers a wage subsidy program, self-employment services and employment skills workshops.