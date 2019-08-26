16.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Swancity Showdown. Source Facebook
Home Sports FSJ Disc Sports Club members take part in Swancity Showdown
Sports

FSJ Disc Sports Club members take part in Swancity Showdown

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of the FSJ Disc Sports Club were down in Grande Prairie on the weekend for the Swancity Showdown.

It was a good showing as a handful of members represented Fort St. John and were able to place well in a number of divisions.

Jenna Stoksman placed 2nd and Elena Warkentin placed 3rd in the Advanced Ladies division.

Aiden Mosselman and Alex Adkins tied for 3rd place in the Intermediate division.

In the Advanced division, Josh Stokmans placed 4th, Tim Atchison placed 5th, and Brant Churchill placed 6th.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleNew Parkour Park Vandalized
Next articleNEAT’s Learn to Can Series

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Red Eye Slowpitch Tournament raises over $13,000 to support those touched by cancer

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 13th Annual Allen LaFleur Tournament of Hope Red Eye took place on August...
Read more
Sports

FSJ Literacy Society 5 K Retro Run September 7 at Northern Lights College

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Literacy Society will be holding their 2nd Annual 5 K...
Read more
Sports

Local cowboy Jake Gardner in Brazil for PBR event

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local cowboy, Jake Gardner, is currently at the Barreto’s Cowboy Festival at the Barretos Exhibition Grounds...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

NEAT’s Learn to Can Series

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team has brought back their canning and preserving sessions they share are designed for beginner...

FSJ Disc Sports Club members take part in Swancity Showdown

New Parkour Park Vandalized

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – #MackenzieMatters

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.