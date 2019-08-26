FSJ Disc Sports Club members take part in Swancity Showdown

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of the FSJ Disc Sports Club were down in Grande Prairie on the weekend for the Swancity Showdown.

It was a good showing as a handful of members represented Fort St. John and were able to place well in a number of divisions.

Jenna Stoksman placed 2nd and Elena Warkentin placed 3rd in the Advanced Ladies division.

Aiden Mosselman and Alex Adkins tied for 3rd place in the Intermediate division.

In the Advanced division, Josh Stokmans placed 4th, Tim Atchison placed 5th, and Brant Churchill placed 6th.