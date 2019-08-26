FSJ Literacy Society 5 K Retro Run September 7 at Northern Lights College

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society will be holding their 2nd Annual 5 K Retro Run on September 7.

Participants in this event can run, walk, jive or do the hustle dressed in attire from their favourite decade.

All proceeds from this event will go towards the Literacy Society’s fundraising goal of $3,000 to expand the free programs that are offered to the community.

A total of 350 spots are available for registration and is $40.00 per person.

The Fort St. John Literacy Society 5 K Retro Run is taking place September 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Northern Lights College.

To register, or to make a donation, you can visit eventbrite.ca.