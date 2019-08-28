GoFundMe Account set-up for 9 year old Adaura Rejean Cayford

VANCOUVER, B.C. – 9-year-old Adaura Rejean Cayford has been airlifted to Vancouver’s BC Children’s Hospital with an inoperable brain tumour.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help financial aid the family that is currently at Aduara’s bedside at this time.

Mother, Isabelle Cayford has had to shut down her family-owned salon according to the account as the family of six are now with Adaura in Vancouver.

GoFundMe organizer Katrina Hohman shares, the family needs help to be comfortable during this trying time.

The account set at a $10,000 goal is at the halfway mark as of this morning. The account shares Adaura loves to dance and laugh and is a talented shining star in their home and in school life. To view the GoFundMe; CLICK HERE