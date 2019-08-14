22.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
A photo of the tanker truck rollover that occurred on August 12. Source GoFundMe
News

GoFundMe account set up for driver involved in tanker truck rollover

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A GoFundMe account has been set up for the driver that was involved in a tanker truck rollover on Monday on Highway 97 near the Halfway River turn off.

According to the GoFundMe account, the driver, Mike Swaile suffered broken ribs, compressed vertebrae, countless numbers of staples and stitches holding his scalp and ear together.

Swaile’s daughter, Kyla, says the timeline of her father’s release from hospital and recovery is unknown at this time and is not sure when he will be able to return to work. She adds that her mother, Bonnie, will need to take time off from work to look after Swaile.

“We have no details as to when he will be released or transferred to his local hospital but we do know that it’s going to be a long painful road to recovery with no inclination on when or even if he will be able to return to work. My mom will need to also take time off work to help him on this journey.”

The GoFundMe account has been set up to collect donations to help the family with financial stress during this difficult time.

The GoFundMe account for Mike and Bonnie Swaile can be found here.

