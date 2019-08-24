Government invests $1 million in clean energy project for Fort Nelson First Nation

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Government of Canada has announced that it will be investing in clean, renewable energy for remote and rural Indigenous communities in British Columbia.

Federal Minister of Natural Resources, Amarjeet Sohi, has announced that the Government will be investing $1 million for Deh Tai Limited Partnership, the economic development company of the Fort Nelson First Nation.

According to the Government, these investments will help position rural and remote communities to thrive in the low-carbon economy.

The Government says the project will focus on local energy planning to support a responsible and strategic transition away from diesel dependency and will improve the quality of life of community members.

Funding for the project comes from the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities program.

For more information, you can visit the Government of Canada’s website.