Government of Canada invests in safety at North Peace Airport

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Government of Canada has announced that it will be making an investment in safety at the North Peace Regional Airport.

According to the Government, it will be purchasing a grader for the Airport, valued at $223,728, which will assist with the essential clearing of ice and snow from runways, taxiways and the apron.

Federal Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau, says his Government recognizes that local airports are major contributors to economic growth, adding that these investments will allow access to safe, efficient and accessible air transportation options.

“Our Government recognizes that local airports are major contributors to the economic growth and social well-being of smaller communities. In addition to supporting travel and tourism, local airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors. These investments will improve access to safe, efficient and accessible air transportation options, and will help us deliver on our promise to build safer, healthier and stronger communities across Canada.”

The funding for the new grader comes from Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program and to date, the North Peace Airport has received more than $16.7 million in ACAP funding for 15 safety projects.

For more information on the ACAP funding, you can visit the Government of Canada’s website.