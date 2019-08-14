22.5 C
Grande Prairie RCMP conduct impaired driving initiative

Avatar Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Over the weekend, the Grande Prairie RCMP Traffic Unit conducted an impaired driving initiative with representatives from MADD.

During August 9 to the 11, RCMP utilized the Mobile Breath Test Unit and conducted multiple checkstops throughout the city.

During the three day initiative, RCMP say 1,418 drivers were checked and provided roadside breath samples in accordance with Mandatory Alcohol Screening laws.

Grande Prairie RCMP consider this initiative to be highly successful, as numerous impaired drivers were removed from city streets.

The RCMP say they will continue to monitor the roads and are committed to keeping the roads safe for everyone.

Here are the weekend’s numbers:

·         15 people were arrested and charged with impaired driving

·         13 people were issued 72 hr immediate roadside suspensions

·         2 people were screened for possible drug impaired driving

·         15 provincial violation tickets were issued

·         3 other Criminal Code Investigations were conducted, 1 resulting in multiple firearms related charges

