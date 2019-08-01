17.9 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, August 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following a traffic stop
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following a traffic stop

Avatar Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – During the early morning hours of July 29, Grande Prairie RCMP conducted a traffic stop as a result of an ongoing investigation.

According to the RCMP, as part of the investigation, they were able to locate weapons, illegal drugs and Canadian Currency within the vehicle.

The following items were seized as a result of the investigation:

  • 32.74 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 13.11 grams of Cocaine
  • 1.73 grams of Fentanyl
  • 1.5 litres of GHB
  • 23 Oxycodone Pills
  • 1 loaded shotgun
  • over 200 rounds of ammunition
  • cell phone
  • Canadian currency

Michael Jay O’Bee, of Grande Prairie, is facing the following charges:

  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x 8
  • Unsafe storage of firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon with ammo without licence
  • Possession of property obtained by crime less than $5000
  • Possession of firearm/magazine/ammunition in a motor vehicle x 3
  • Possession of Weapon Contrary to an Order x 9

Police say O’Bee has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on August 14, 2019.

If you have any information or need to report a crime, you can contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at  780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleTim Zimmer in Regina for 2019 Western Canadian Rugby Championships
Next articleCelebration of Life planned for Fire Chief Leo Sabulsky

RECENT STORIES

News

City of Fort St John holds Open House to review updates to Zoning Bylaw

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John held an Open House at the North Peace...
Read more
News

Celebration of Life planned for Fire Chief Leo Sabulsky

Tracy Teves -
CHETWYND, B.C. - A Celebration of Life has been set for Fire Chief Leo Sabulsky. The Celebration of Life is...
Read more
News

Off-Leash Dog Park opens today – August 1st, 2019

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The recently developed Off-Leash Dog Park opens today August 1st, 2019 at noon.   During the...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Off-Leash Dog Park opens today – August 1st, 2019

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The recently developed Off-Leash Dog Park opens today August 1st, 2019 at noon.   During the development of the Parks and...

Tourmaline shares tumble on disappointing Q2 and production guidance changes

Northern B.C. homicide suspect sightings in Ontario not credible: OPP

Canadian Natural reports $2.8B Q2 profit, up from $982M a year...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.