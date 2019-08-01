Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following a traffic stop

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – During the early morning hours of July 29, Grande Prairie RCMP conducted a traffic stop as a result of an ongoing investigation.

According to the RCMP, as part of the investigation, they were able to locate weapons, illegal drugs and Canadian Currency within the vehicle.

The following items were seized as a result of the investigation:

32.74 grams of Methamphetamine

13.11 grams of Cocaine

1.73 grams of Fentanyl

1.5 litres of GHB

23 Oxycodone Pills

1 loaded shotgun

over 200 rounds of ammunition

cell phone

Canadian currency

Michael Jay O’Bee, of Grande Prairie, is facing the following charges:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x 8

Unsafe storage of firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized

Possession of a prohibited weapon with ammo without licence

Possession of property obtained by crime less than $5000

Possession of firearm/magazine/ammunition in a motor vehicle x 3

Possession of Weapon Contrary to an Order x 9

Police say O’Bee has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on August 14, 2019.

If you have any information or need to report a crime, you can contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.