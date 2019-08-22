Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Kelly LaGlace.

According to RCMP, LaGlace was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on August 19.

LaGlace is described as:

Female

5’5″/155lbs

Brown hair

Multiple tattoos on her arms

Wearing black leggings and a red and grey sweater

Police say there is a general concern for her well-being.

If you have any information on LaGlace’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.