16 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Canadian Men's Wheelchair Basketball team is currently in Lima, Peru for the 2019 ParaPan Am Games. Source Wheelchair Basketball Canada.
Home Sports Great start for Canadian Men's Wheelchair Basketball team in Peru
Sports

Great start for Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team in Peru

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Paralympic athlete, Bo Hedges, and the Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team is currently in Lima, Peru for the 2019 ParaPan Am Games.

So far at the ParaPan AM, the Canadian Men have won game one 64 to 51 over Colombia and won game two 74 to 48 over Mexico.

This is Hedges’ final Paralympic game as part of the wheelchair basketball team with hopes of bringing home gold.

The PanPan AM Games is the qualifier for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The Canadian Men will play their final round robin game of the tournament against Argentina on Tuesday, August 27 at 9:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSchool District 60 to move forward with proposed lane closure at Bert Bowes Middle School

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Red Eye Slowpitch Tournament raises over $13,000 to support those touched by cancer

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 13th Annual Allen LaFleur Tournament of Hope Red Eye took place on August...
Read more
Sports

FSJ Disc Sports Club members take part in Swancity Showdown

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the FSJ Disc Sports Club were down in Grande Prairie on the...
Read more
Sports

FSJ Literacy Society 5 K Retro Run September 7 at Northern Lights College

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Literacy Society will be holding their 2nd Annual 5 K...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Red Eye Slowpitch Tournament raises over $13,000 to support those touched...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 13th Annual Allen LaFleur Tournament of Hope Red Eye took place on August 16 to the 18 in...

PRRD holds special meeting on next steps for Caribou Recovery

Credit Union of BC Bursary Program available through North Peace Savings...

NEAT’s Learn to Can Series

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.