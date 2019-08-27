Great start for Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team in Peru

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Paralympic athlete, Bo Hedges, and the Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team is currently in Lima, Peru for the 2019 ParaPan Am Games.

So far at the ParaPan AM, the Canadian Men have won game one 64 to 51 over Colombia and won game two 74 to 48 over Mexico.

This is Hedges’ final Paralympic game as part of the wheelchair basketball team with hopes of bringing home gold.

The PanPan AM Games is the qualifier for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The Canadian Men will play their final round robin game of the tournament against Argentina on Tuesday, August 27 at 9:45 p.m. Eastern Time.