Hudson’s Hope RCMP report: Shots Fired, Poaching and Attempted Abduction

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released their monthly report that includes a report of shots being fired into the Peace River, allegedly poaching and a story we shared last week about an attempted abduction on Highway 29.

The following report has been released by Constable Erich Schmidt.

Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to 51 calls for service between July 16th and August 12th. 51 written violations and warning tickets were issued to drivers between the above dates. Highway and road safety continues to be a big focus for the Hudson’s Hope RCMP. Police have received reports to the increasing number of vehicles speeding along Beattie Drive, therefore police will be monitoring this area especially into the following month with the school season just around the corner. Speeding fines can range from $138.00 to $196.00, with excessive speeding resulting in a $368.00 fine and a seven-day impound of the vehicle. Please obey local speed limits within our community.

On July 20th, Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of shots being fired into the Peace River near the Farrell Creek Bridge. This occurred while boaters were out on the river, posing a serious public risk factor. Police attended the area and located several intoxicated persons camping along the creek. During the investigation, a firearm was located and seized, and one of the persons was arrested for possession of the stolen property after one of the associated vehicles was found to be bearing stolen licence plates.

On July 21st, Hudson’s Hope RCMP conducted a roadside check stop along Hwy 29 at the Peace Canyon Access Road. During this check stop, police stopped and checked approximately 75 drivers and vehicles. Several violation tickets were issued for various offences, including expired insurance for travel trailers. Please take the time to verify that all vehicle registration and insurances are up to date prior to heading out for a weekend camping trip.

On July 28th, Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a possible poaching site located within a rural area of Hudson’s Hope. Police conducted an investigation and located the site in which it appeared that several deer were shot out of season. This file has been forwarded to the local Conservation Officers who are continuing with the investigation. Poaching is a serious offence that can cause dramatic negative effects to the local wildlife populations. Anyone who observes a poaching offence can contact the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline: 1-877-952-7277. Poaching offences can come with fines ranging from $25,000 to $100,000 fines with six months to one-year imprisonment.

On August 4th, Hudson’s Hope RCMP assisted Fort St. John RCMP with an abduction attempt on a flagger that occurred within the Fort St. John jurisdiction near the area of Szoo Road along Hwy 29. A blue Power Wagon van with a grey pinstripe down the side and tinted windows stopped by a flagger, and an unidentified person exited the van and attempted to abduct this flagger. The victim was able to fend off the assailant, with the van fleeing the scene. This file is still under investigation with the Fort St. John RCMP and anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact your local RCMP Detachment.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Visit http://crimestoppersnebc.ca for advice on submitting tips online and to browse the areas “Most Wanted” page.