Hudson’s Hope to receive funding from the Off-Road Vehicle Trail Fund

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is providing nearly $200,000 in funding to 22 B.C. outdoor clubs.

Out of those 22 clubs to receive funding, the District of Hudson’s Hope is receiving $20,000.

According to the Government, this funding, as part of the Off-Road Vehicle Trail Fund, will go towards supporting the off-road recreation industry, enhance tourism opportunities and promote healthy living for all ages and abilities.

Established in 2017, the ORV Trail Fund is funded from a portion of registration fees collected under the Off-Road Vehicle Act by ICBC.

The next intake of applications to the ORV Trail Fund will begin in early 2020, with at least $200,000 available to fund applicants.

For more information on the Off-Road Vehicle Trail Fund, you can visit the Province’s website.