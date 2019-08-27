Huskies to host Par 3 Golf Tournament on September 22

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This September, the Fort St. John Huskies will be hosting their Par 3 Golf Tournament.

This tournament will be a great event for the whole family featuring a shortened course but not short on the fun.

The Tournament will tee off at noon and every participant will have a chance to win a hole in one prize on every hole.

The cost to register for the Tournament is $25.00 for Juniors and $75.00 for adults which includes golf, cart, dinner and a chance to win prizes.

You can also sponsor a team for $200.00.

The Fort St. John Huskies Par 3 Golf Tournament is taking place September 22 at Lone Wolf Golf Club.

To register, and for more information, you can visit Lone Wolf’s website.