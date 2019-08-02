ICBC and RCMP remind drivers to travel with care this long weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – ICBC and the RCMP are reminding drivers across British Columbia to travel with care this holiday weekend.

While you may be tempted to speed to get to your destination sooner, ICBC says it is not worth the risk as speeding increases your chances of crashing.

According to ICBC, speeding is the top contributing factor in fatal crashes in B.C. with an average of four people killed and 630 people injured in 2,300 collisions across the province over the B.C. Day long weekend.

ICBC says if you’re caught speeding, you can end up paying in a number of ways – from increased insurance premiums to fines and impoundment.

The penalties also apply to drivers that choose to drive impaired or distracted.

More driver safety tips can be found on ICBC’s website.