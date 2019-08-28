ICBC back to school safety for drivers & parents

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As kids return to school next week, ICBC is asking drivers to prepare by allowing extra travel time, stay focused and not drive distracted and watch for children in school zones.

According to ICBC, Police and Speed Watch volunteers will be closely monitoring drivers’ speeds in school zones to help children get a safe start to the school year.

ICBC reports share, that every year, 380 children are injured in crashes while walking or cycling and five are killed throughout the province.*

Parent are also being encouraged to speak with their children about being a good pedestrian by going over the following poster and talk about their child’s daily route to and from school.

ICBC provides free road safety educational materials to B.C. schools to help students from kindergarten to grade 10 learn about road safety topics unique to their grade level using fun and interactive activities.

ICBC’s tips for drivers:

If you drop off your child in a school zone, allow them to exit the car on the side closest to the sidewalk. Never allow a child to cross mid-block.

If a vehicle’s stopped in front of you or in the lane next to you, they may be yielding to a pedestrian, so proceed with caution and be prepared to stop.

Watch for school buses and when their lights are flashing, vehicles approaching from both directions must stop.

Before getting into your vehicle, walk around it to make sure no small children are hidden from your view. Always look for pedestrians when you’re backing up.

In residential areas, a hockey net or ball can mean that kids are playing nearby. Watch for children as they could dash into the street at any moment.

Remember that every school day, unless otherwise posted, a 30 km/h speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In playground zones, a 30 km/h speed limit is in effect every day from dawn to dusk.

Notes about the data:

Children defined as age five to 18. Pedestrian includes a person in or on a wheeled recreational device or wheeled toy. This includes rollerblades, a skateboard, scooter, unicycle or similar wheeled device.

*Crash and injury averages based on 2014 to 2018 data reported by ICBC. Fatal averages based on 2013 to 2017 police-reported data.