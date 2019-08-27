ICBC reminds drivers to think safety when on the roads this Labour Day weekend

VICTORIA, B.C. – ICBC is reminding drivers to keep safety in mind when travelling on the roads this Labour Day weekend.

According to ICBC, each year approximately five people die and 610 people are injured in 2,200 crashes across the province during the Labour Day weekend.

To help ensure that everyone travels safely, ICBC is reminding drivers to share the road with motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

ICBC is also reminding drivers to avoid distractions while driving, such as the use of electronics, and avoid being impaired whether from the consumption of alcohol and drugs or from fatigue. Remember, if you choose to drink or use drugs, do not drive.

Drivers are also being reminded to plan ahead to ensure a safe trip and to check the latest updates by visiting drivebc.ca.

More driving safety tips can be found on ICBC’s website.