An Inconnu Swimmer. Source Inconnu Swim Club
Sports

Inconnu Swim Club to hold Assessment Days August 7 & 8

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Inconnu Swim Club will be hosting Assesment Days on August 7 and 8.

Assessment Days is an opportunity for swimmers to find out what the Inconnu Swim Club is all about.

This is also an opportunity for swimmers to discover what swimming level is best for them.

All participants will be assessed, for free, by highly qualified coaches.

The Inconnu Swim Club Assessment Days will be taking place from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both August 7 and 8 at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

It is to note that August 7 is for Stingrays swimmers, while August 8 is open to all interested swimmers.

For more information, you can visit the Inconnu Swim Club Facebook page.

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
