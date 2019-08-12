13.3 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 12, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Canadian Press Inter Pipeline shares lose some of last week's takeover speculation gains
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Inter Pipeline shares lose some of last week’s takeover speculation gains

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CALGARY — Shares in Inter Pipeline Ltd. fell by as much as 4.3 per cent Monday morning after soaring late last week on news that it had rejected an unsolicited takeover from an unnamed bidder.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, shares in the Calgary petroleum transportation and processing company fell by $1.06 to $23.75 before recovering to $24.10 by 11 a.m. EDT.

During a conference call Friday to discuss second-quarter results, company executives refused to comment on a Globe and Mail report that cited unnamed sources regarding a $30-per-share cash offer.

In mid-afternoon, however, after trading was halted, Inter issued a brief statement confirming there had been “an unsolicited, non-binding, conditional and indicative proposal,” without giving any details about the date, price or the identity of the bidder.

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Robert Kwan speculated in a report that the bidder is likely a private entity with access to project funding at a lower cost than through public markets.

He said it seems unlikely that a peer would bid for Inter, given negative public market sentiment towards its funding plan for the $3.5-billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex it is building northeast of Edmonton.

“It remains to be seen if this party approaches the board again,” the report notes.

“If the board does not engage, we see uncertainty with respect to whether the party is willing to make an unsolicited offer as: (1) the party may not be willing to take on the stigma of a hostile bid; and (2) presumably the party sees value in HPC and with the project under construction, management being distracted with the bid could jeopardize the timing and cost of the HPC construction.”

 

Companies in this story: (TSX:IPL)

 

The Canadian Press

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleNorthern B.C. murder victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility
Next articleJim Pattison makes offer to take Canfor Corp. private at $16 per share

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St. John Petroleum Association hosts 10th Annual Oilmen’s Family Camp Weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Petroleum Association held their 10th Annual Oilmen's Family Camp over...
Read more
News

EACOM Timber Corporation to host Recruitment Open House today in Chetwynd

Scott Brooks -
CHETWYND, B.C. - Following announcements of mill closures and curtailments across British Columbia and in the Peace Region, one...
Read more
Canadian Press

Jim Pattison makes offer to take Canfor Corp. private at $16 per share

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER - Jim Pattison's Great Pacific Capital Corp. has made an offer to buy the rest of Canfor Corp....
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Northern B.C. murder victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to...

Canadian Press -
The sister of murder victim Chynna Deese said on Facebook that Alan Schmegelsky isn’t “cut from the same cloth” as her family and that...

Low prices, LNG uncertainty add to frustration levels for natural gas...

City of Fort St John hosts second Open House to review...

Man arrested in Regina for sexual assault was in Dawson Creek...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.