10.8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, August 29, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Jean Leahy, Seniors Advocate passes away
News

Jean Leahy, Seniors Advocate passes away

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Jean Leahy, Seniors Advocate for Save Our Northern Seniors (S.O.N.S) has passed away.

Leahy has been an integral part of advocating for the region’s seniors in the local area and peace region for years. She was on the board as President for S.O.N.S and helped play a part in making improvements for quality of living for seniors in Fort St. John.

Leahy born September 20th, 1934 passed August 26th, 2019 at the age of 84 years.

In memory of Leahy, expressions of sympathy can be made to S.O.N.S.

A Celebration of Life is being held at the Evangel Chapel on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 2:00 PM.

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleFort St. John Tourism seeks separation to be own entity

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St. John Tourism seeks separation to be own entity

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Recently the FSJ Tourism Board made a presentation to City Council regarding their role...
Read more
Canadian Press

Ottawa, B.C. to push electrification of gas industry to cut carbon emissions

Canadian Press -
SURREY, B.C. - The federal and British Columbia governments want to power the production of the natural gas industry...
Read more
News

OGC releases third-party review on induced seismic events in the Kiskatinaw area

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission released a third-party review of the factors that...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team to play in semifinals on Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Paralympic athlete, Bo Hedges, and the Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team are currently on their way to reaching...

BC Wildfire Service reminds residents to practice fire safety this long...

West Moberly First Nations set for Trial over Site C dam

Burpee Challenge being organized in support of Adaura

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.