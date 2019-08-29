Jean Leahy, Seniors Advocate passes away

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Jean Leahy, Seniors Advocate for Save Our Northern Seniors (S.O.N.S) has passed away.

Leahy has been an integral part of advocating for the region’s seniors in the local area and peace region for years. She was on the board as President for S.O.N.S and helped play a part in making improvements for quality of living for seniors in Fort St. John.

Leahy born September 20th, 1934 passed August 26th, 2019 at the age of 84 years.

In memory of Leahy, expressions of sympathy can be made to S.O.N.S.

A Celebration of Life is being held at the Evangel Chapel on 2:00 PM.