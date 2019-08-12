13.3 C
Jim Pattison makes offer to take Canfor Corp. private at $16 per share

Canadian Press Canadian Press

VANCOUVER – Jim Pattison’s Great Pacific Capital Corp. has made an offer to buy the rest of Canfor Corp. it does not already own for $16 per share.

Shares in Canfor closed at $8.80 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

Great Pacific already owns about a 51 per cent stake in the lumber producer.

The offer values Canfor at about $2 billion.

Great Pacific says the proposed transaction will allow for the elimination of the significant costs related to maintaining a public company listing and allow for reinvestment of that money in the company’s operations.

Canfor says it has formed a special committee of independent directors to review the offer and consider its strategic alternatives.

Canadian Press
