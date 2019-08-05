Judge orders Othman Hamdan to remain in custody

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Othman Hamdan will stay in custody after the Immigration and Refugee Board said he must be released before being deported.

A Federal Court Judge overruled the IRB decision and Hamdan will remain in custody until the Canada Board Services Agency can appeal the decision handed down on Friday.

On Friday the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada ruled he must be released from custody until he is deported from Canada.

In the decision released by Federal Court Judge Martine St-Louis, Hamdan will remain in custody until a full hearing can be scheduled. A full transcript of the Immigration and Refugee Board hearing must be delivered to the court by August 9, 2019. The court will then schedule an expedited hearing to determine if Hamdan will be released from custody before being deported back to Jordan.

Othman Hamdan came to B.C. from Washington state 16 years ago on a refugee claim and was arrested in Fort St. John in the summer of 2015 when he was originally charged with four terrorism offences.

Hamdan, a Jordanian national, was acquitted of those charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in September 2017. Immigration authorities arrested him and determined at multiple detention reviews that he poses a danger to the public.

The CBSA said that Hamdan made himself out to be a cheerleader for the Islamic State in many of his 85 Facebook posts as he glorified and encouraged lone-wolf attacks in Canada, the United States and other western countries.

Hamdan cast his activity on Facebook as an alternative news source, providing his followers with another view of events in the Middle East as he relayed the message of a terrorist organization.