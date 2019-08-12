18.5 C
Kevin Stinson won the Mighty Peace Brewing Company Charity Pro-Am for the third year in a row at Lake Point on August 10. Source Facebook
Sports

Kevin Stinson wins Mighty Peace Brewing Company Charity Pro-Am for third year

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Mighty Peace Brewing Company Charity Pro-Am took place over the weekend at Lake Point Golf & Country Club.

This invitational event saw teams of four amateurs with one golf professional play 36 holes of golf.

Winning this year’s tournament, to become the tournament champion for the third year in a row, was Kevin Stinson of Abbotsford.

In an interview posted to Facebook, Stinson says it was an awesome feeling to win the Mighty Peace Brewing Company Charity Pro-Am for the third straight year, especially since the weather was not the greatest at the start of the tournament.

“It was awesome, my third in a row, couldn’t ask for anything more than that. The weather cooperated, it didn’t look good when we got up here and it really turned around. So pretty cool to get the event in and have awesome conditions.”

With being a winner of the Pro-Am, Stinson took home a purse of $3,200.

In total, the event was able to raise over $12,500 which will go towards supporting the North Peace Mental Health Society’s various programs and services.

Scott Brooks
