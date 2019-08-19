12.7 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 19, 2019
A map of the outage in Fort Nelson from B.C. Hydro
NewsRegional

Large power outage in Fort Nelson

Avatar Adam Reaburn

UPDATE – Power has been restored.

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A large power outage is affecting most of Fort Nelson.

According to B.C. Hydro, the outage is affecting 2,313 customers in the community and started at about 3:43 p.m.  The interruption covers most of the community, including the airport and industrial area as you enter the community.

Crews are headed to the outage, but there is no estimate on when power will be restored.  The cause remains under investigation.

For updates on the outage, visit www.bchydro.com/outages

Adam Reaburn
