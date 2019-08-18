6.6 C
A photo from Muncho Lake from Nav Canada
NewsRegional

Liard River Hotsprings closed after heavy snow

Avatar Adam Reaburn

MUNCHO LAKE, B.C. – The Liard River Hotspring Provincial Park is closed after heavy snow.

A snowfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson and the Muncho Lake regions.  The forecast is calling for up to 35 cm of snow before the storm moves out of the area Monday.

According to a post on it’s Facebook page, the campground and the hot springs are closed due to several trees that have fallen after the heavy snowfall.  The post goes onto say “There is No ACCESS to the campground or hot pools under any circumstances.
As soon as the park has been made safe the BC Parks website and this page will be updated.”

Snow has been reported from Pink Mountain on the Alaska Highway all the way up to Watson Lake, Y.K.

With the heavy snow from Fort Nelson to Watson Lake, camping or travelling in the area is not recommended.

A cold arctic airmass and Pacific moisture associated with a low on the North Coast will result in continued heavy snow for higher elevations between Fort Nelson and Watson Lake. Further snowfall accumulations of 15 to 35 cm are expected through Sunday and into Sunday night. The town of Fort Nelson should receive rain while areas south of Fort Nelson may see up to 10 cm.

 

