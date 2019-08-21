21.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Liberal MPs vote down motion to hear from Ethics Commissioner on Trudeau’s...
NewsRegional

Liberal MPs vote down motion to hear from Ethics Commissioner on Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin affair report

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An emergency meeting of the Parliamentary Ethics Committee was held on Wednesday to exam Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin affair.

According to Ethics Committee Chair, Local MP Bob Zimmer, the motion to hear from the Ethics Commissioner, Mario Dion, about his report on the affair was voted down by the Liberals. The only exception was Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, who voted in favour of inviting Dion to appear but his vote was not enough to push the motion through.

Zimmer says this decision to not hear from the Commissioner on his report was unusual and unfortunate.

“It was unfortunate because normally, our Committee hears from the Commissioners of Parliament; we hear from the Lobbying Commissioner, we hear from the Ethics Commissioner, and we also hear from the Privacy Commissioner. So, to not be able to hear from one of the Commissioners about their report is unusual and it’s unfortunate.”

The report, released last week, concluded that Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by improperly pressuring former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to end criminal proceedings on corruption charges against the Montreal engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

Since the motion to go further into the report was voted down, Zimmer says he invites all Canadians to read the report and make an informed decision before heading to the polls for the Federal Election on October 21.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleVolunteers needed for 2020 BC Winter Games

RECENT STORIES

News

People’s Party of Canada candidate Ron Vaillant tours Fort St John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - People’s Party of Canada candidate Ron Vaillant was in Fort St. John as part...
Read more
News

Notice to Proceed issued by Trans Mountain

Tracy Teves -
CALGARY, AB - Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 Trans Mountain issued ‘Notice to Proceed’ directives to some of its prime...
Read more
News

Builders Code to offer Training Workshops in Northeast BC

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Builders Code has announced that it is ramping up services for Northeastern British Columbia. As...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Notice to Proceed issued by Trans Mountain

Tracy Teves -
CALGARY, AB - Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 Trans Mountain issued ‘Notice to Proceed’ directives to some of its prime construction contractors. “I am pleased to...

Builders Code to offer Training Workshops in Northeast BC

New study of emissions from oil and gas operations in the...

Pembina Pipeline buys Kinder Morgan Canada

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.