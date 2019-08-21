Liberal MPs vote down motion to hear from Ethics Commissioner on Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin affair report

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An emergency meeting of the Parliamentary Ethics Committee was held on Wednesday to exam Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin affair.

According to Ethics Committee Chair, Local MP Bob Zimmer, the motion to hear from the Ethics Commissioner, Mario Dion, about his report on the affair was voted down by the Liberals. The only exception was Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, who voted in favour of inviting Dion to appear but his vote was not enough to push the motion through.

Zimmer says this decision to not hear from the Commissioner on his report was unusual and unfortunate.

“It was unfortunate because normally, our Committee hears from the Commissioners of Parliament; we hear from the Lobbying Commissioner, we hear from the Ethics Commissioner, and we also hear from the Privacy Commissioner. So, to not be able to hear from one of the Commissioners about their report is unusual and it’s unfortunate.”

The report, released last week, concluded that Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by improperly pressuring former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to end criminal proceedings on corruption charges against the Montreal engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

Since the motion to go further into the report was voted down, Zimmer says he invites all Canadians to read the report and make an informed decision before heading to the polls for the Federal Election on October 21.