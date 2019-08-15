Liquefied Natural Grains Beer Festival this September at Lido Theatre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 1st Annual Liquefied Natural Grains Beer Festival is coming this September to the Lido Theatre.

The Festival is an opportunity for you to discover your new favourite made-in-Northern B.C. beer.

According to event organizers, the event will feature over 24 flavours from nine breweries coming from Fort St. John, Prince George, Quesnel, Valemount, Smithers, and Dunvegan, Alberta.

Taking place will be demonstrations, food pairings, speakers, games, and music as you sample the region’s best brews.

A happy hour session will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with an evening session to run from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25.00 in advance, $30.00 at the door and is a 19+ event.

Some of the proceeds will support local Rotary projects in Fort St. John.

The Liquefied Natural Grains Beer Festival is taking place September 20 at the Lido Theatre.

For more information, you can visit the Lido Theatre’s website.