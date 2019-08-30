Local Author publishes New Release Best Seller Book

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Indigenous Author, Helen Knott has published her first book, In My Own Moccasins, a memoir of resilience which has made a bestseller list for new releases.

The book took Knott three years to write and two years for publishing. The five years in total has been a process to get the book into the world shares, Knott.

Knott shares, she has always loved writing since a little girl and something she has wanted to do yet says she was never set on sharing her story.

The idea of the book came to her during a state of prayer which told Knott to write. She started writing and this evolved into her now published book.

The book has been impactful for readers and this can be seen through testimonials on social media and the internet. “The reaction to the book has been pretty amazing, ” said Knott, “In terms of vocal support, that has been huge.”

Knott shares, finding out the book was on a bestsellers list for new releases in the first week was pretty crazy for her, as she figured this would happen eventually, yet not as soon as it did.

For Knott, the most important part of the book being published and available are the people that are reaching out and telling her what the book has meant to them in context to their own stories she shares.

“The return of love that I feel from the level of truth-telling in the book that was put in, on purpose, is now meeting its purpose in what it was meant to do, heal,” said Knott

Knott is currently travelling to Festivals with her book and writing her second book which could be published by 2021.

The book, In My Own Moccasins, a memoir of resilience can be purchased at Cole’s at Totem mall and Online sites such as Amazon.