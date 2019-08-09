Local company Beescause recognized on a global platform

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local company Beescause has been recognized by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their ‘Forces for Change’ campaign.

Beescause was created as a way to help change the future for bees as bee populations are declining at what the company shares, is at an alarming rate.

By manufacturing be hives and facilitating placement for people to ‘foster hives’ the hives the company is bringing back bee colonies with the help of foster placements and the sales of bracelets to fund the making of hives.

Beescause was highlighted on a global platform when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put out to their Instagram followers to help them find 15 grassroots organizations that are lesser-known forces of change, to help shine a light on them.

