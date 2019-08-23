17.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Jake Gardner getting in some practice on August 21 before he competes at the largest PBR event in Brazil, the legendary Baretos. Source Facebook
Home Sports Local cowboy Jake Gardner in Brazil for PBR event
Sports

Local cowboy Jake Gardner in Brazil for PBR event

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local cowboy, Jake Gardner, is currently at the Barreto’s Cowboy Festival at the Barretos Exhibition Grounds in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

So far, Gardner has started off with 90.5 in the first round on Thursday in the professional bull riding event.

Earlier this month, at the 2019 Dawson Creek Stampede and Rodeo, Gardner managed to get 84 points in bull riding, placing him in third and winning a total of over $1,500 for his efforts.

The Barreto’s Cowboy Festival wraps up on Sunday, August 25.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBC Hydro seeks approval for first rate decrease in decades: Ministry
Next articleTC Energy applauds Nebraska court victory over opponents of Keystone XL pipeline

RECENT STORIES

Sports

North Peace Rod & Gun Club to host Women’s Night Out

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Rod & Gun Club will be hosting a social evening of...
Read more
Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers need 1,000 subscribers to continue live stream broadcasts

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers is calling on fans and the community for support. In...
Read more
Sports

Registration open for North Peace Seniors Mouth-Eye-Foot Care Foundation Charity Golf Tournament

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Seniors Mouth-Eye-Foot Care Foundation will be holding a Charity Golf Tournament...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

School zones and school buses back in effect soon

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With summer holidays quickly coming to an end, school students will be returning to class Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019...

North Peace Rod & Gun Club to host Women’s Night Out

Decrease in amputations from frostbite thanks to Fort St. John Doctor

Tse’K’wa added to National Historic Designations list

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.