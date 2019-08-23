Local cowboy Jake Gardner in Brazil for PBR event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local cowboy, Jake Gardner, is currently at the Barreto’s Cowboy Festival at the Barretos Exhibition Grounds in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

So far, Gardner has started off with 90.5 in the first round on Thursday in the professional bull riding event.

Earlier this month, at the 2019 Dawson Creek Stampede and Rodeo, Gardner managed to get 84 points in bull riding, placing him in third and winning a total of over $1,500 for his efforts.