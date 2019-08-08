Local farmers continue to wait for a dry spell as rain continues to pour

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the recent amounts of rain coming down in Fort St. John and the surrounding area, local farmers are itching to go when it comes to the harvesting of crops.

Kelly Kassian, manager of Viterra in Fort St. John, says while most of the crops are fairing this wet spell pretty well, some fields have spots where it is flooded out.

Kassian also adds that the rain needs to stop in order for the fields to dry out and allow for the crops to mature before harvest.

“Crops are looking good, there are some areas where the crops are getting drowned out but overall, the crops are looking good. This rain needs to stop and we need some sunshine so it can get the crops developed.”

According to Kassian, he doesn’t recall a summer like this when Fort St. John saw this much steady rain for a period of time.

If the rainy period does stop soon, Kassian expects that the pea harvest will begin in late August or early September.

While the cash crops are taking a bit of a beating during this time, Kassian says the hay producers are also struggling to get hay cut and off the field before it continues to mature and lose nutritional value as feed for the livestock.

According to Environment Canada, for August and the remainder of the summer season, we can expect to see slightly cooler temperatures but with lower amounts of rain.