Local farmers to start canola harvest this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the amounts of rain experienced for most of the summer in Fort St. John and surrounding areas, it looks like farmers are now getting a break in the weather.

Kelly Kassian, manager of Viterra in Fort St. John, the crops and fields were affected by the steady rain but are now ready for harvest, starting on canola by the end of this week.

“They didn’t mature as fast as we wanted them to because of all the rain and everything but they’re coming along now. We should have some canola start getting swathed down by the end of this week.”

As for the peas, Kassian says they will be a bit delayed as they need more sun and time to dry up and mature before they are ready to harvest.

According to Kassian, some of the fields were hit hard by the unfavourable weather as some had wet spots and even crops knocked down.

Environment Canada is calling for mostly warmer temperatures and sun this week, with a chance of showers on the weekend.