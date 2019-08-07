18 C
Darlene Thomas was recognized at the Hero's Dinner in 2015 by Darrel Key of BC Ambulance, Prince George-Peace River MP Bob Zimmer, and Mayor of Fort St. John Lori Ackerman.
Local Hero Darlene Joan Thomas passes at 75 years

TRURO, N.S. – Local hero Darlene Joan Thomas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Colchester East Hants Health Centre.

During her time living in Fort St. John, on April 9, 2012, while working at Walmart as a greeter, the triple amputee who used a wheelchair for mobility saved the life of a man in his forties by performing CPR after he went into cardiac arrest. Thomas was awarded the BC Ambulance Hero Award for her actions on that day.

Thomas would later go on to do a walk-a-thon at Pomeroy Sports Centre to raise money for Hope Air.

As posted on her obituary, Thomas was a veteran paramedic and firefighter and Legionnaire but most of all, she was a fighter and big family person.

Born in Port Alberni, British Columbia, Thomas’s Celebration of life will be held at a later date in Port Alberni.

Donations can be made on Thomas’s behalf to Honour House Society (A place for families of first responders who are receiving medical treatment to stay.) or Hope Air (Provides free flights for patients requiring medical care.) These two charities were very close to Thomas’s as she spent countless hours fundraising for both according to the obituary.

