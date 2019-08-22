Local jet boat racers to compete in 2019 Thunder on the Snake Jet Boat Race

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two local teams from the Peace Country River Rats are on the road this weekend to Idaho.

Gord Humphrey, with boat U357 Unnatural Disaster, and Stacy Kelm, with boat CX195 Xcalibre, are going to Lewiston, Idaho to take part in the 2019 Thunder on the Snake Jet Boat Race.

In this race, jet boat racers from all over the globe compete at speeds of up to 225 KM/h around corners and maneuver through technical, white water rapids.

Last year, Humphrey was the fastest on the water and was able to win the 2018 Thunder on the Snake Jet Boat Race with a combined time of 1:17:33, just 33 seconds over Ryan Rogers of the United States.

The 2019 Thunder on the Snake Jet Boat Race takes place August 23 to the 25 in Lewiston, Idaho.