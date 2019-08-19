9.7 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 19, 2019
Local racer 074 Florian Schwarz during the 'Best in the Desert 2019 General Tire Vegas to Reno'. Source Florian Schwarz
Sports

Local racers compete in ‘Best in the Desert 2019 General Tire Vegas to Reno’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local racer Florian Schwarz was in Nevada to compete in the Ironman Amateur motorcycle class of the ‘Best in the Desert 2019 General Tire Vegas to Reno’.

Schwarz competed in the Ironman Amateur motorcycle class on his KTM 500 EXC-F completing the 505 miles with a 1st Place Podium finish in under 12 non-stop adrenaline rushing hours. 

With 12 competitors in his class, Schwarz says only six riders made the distance crossing through to the finish line.

According to Schwarz, this is his third attempt at this race with a 3rd place podium finish in 2018.

Local racer Chris Horel was also in Nevada to compete in the IronMan Expert Class as his 2nd attempt with a time just over the 12 hours to land an impressive 8th place finish.

With 20 competitors in the Ironman Expert class, only 13 made it across the line.

Schwarz says he is looking forward to his 2nd attempt at the Baja 1000 this November taking place in Ensenada, Mexico competing in the Ironman Motorcycle class for 1,000 non-stop race miles.

